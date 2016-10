A two car crash which left a vehicle on its roof is partially blocking the A47 in Peterborough this morning, Thursday October 6, at Bretton Gate.

The collision took place at 7.15am on the westbound carriageway of the Soke Parkway with delays back to Gresley Way.

Nobody was injured in the crash but one of the drivers, a white male in his 30s, fled the scene towards Peterborough City Hospital and is currently being sought by police.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.