Drink driver arrested following two car crash in Peterborough

Emergency services were called to the collision at around 3.30pm yesterday (July 4)

A Peterborough man has been arrested following a two vehicle crash in Peterborough on Friday night.

Police were called at 11pm on Friday, July 7, to a collision involving an orange Citroen C3 and a white BMW M5 on Burghley Road, Peterborough.

A 31-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on July 26.