Delays to all trains in and out of Peterborough after engine breakdown

A broken down train at Peterborough is causing 40 minute delays to commuters at the city’s railway station this evening, Wednesday February 1.

This is expected to continue until around 5.30pm say National Rail.

All routes through Peterborough are affected including CrossCountry; East Midlands Trains; Grand Central; Great Northern; Greater Anglia; Hull Trains and Virgin Trains East Coast.

You may be able to claim compensation if you are significantly delayed.