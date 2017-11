Have your say

Police have closed all but one lane on the A1M at Peterborough this afternoon, Monday November 6.

There are long delays between Norman Cross and Peterborough on the southbound carriageway with queues back past the Fletton Parkway junction.

Police have described it as a multi-vehicle lorry crash which took place at 1.30pm and is causing long delays.

Lanes one and two, of three, are shut.

More to follow...