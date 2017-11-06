Delays of 60 minutes on Peterborough to London trains after person is killed on the tracks

There are delays of around an hour on East Coast Mainline trains between Peterborough and London King's Cross this evening after a person was killed on the lines.

The individual was hit by a train near Alexandra Palace this afternoon, Monday November 6, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result lines were blocked between London King's Cross and Stevenage.

Routes affected include Virgin Trains East Coast and Interchange

Great Northern between London Kings Cross and Ely / Cambridge / Peterborough.

Trains are expected to be delayed by up to 60 minutes, cancelled or revised.

National Rail anticipate disruption will continue until 9pm.