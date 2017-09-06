Daytime delays on Fletton Parkway in Peterborough this week due to ‘remedial roadworks’

Motorists faced long queues on Fletton Parkway this afternoon, back onto the A1M, as remedial roadworks led to a lane closure.

The works are being carried out by Balfour Beatty and are part of the original project to widen the road.

A Peterborough City Council spokeswoman said: “These are remedial works which are often necessary as part of a project of this size to tie up lose ends.

“The works are taking place today, tomorrow and Friday, off peak between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

“Today the eastbound carriageway was reduced by one lane (ie coming into the city). Tomorrow it will be the same for the westbound carriageway - going out of the way.”

The closure details for Friday are to be confirmed.

Motorists are warned about delays while the works are completed.