DASHCAM VIDEO: Focus on speeding dangerous drivers in week of action in Cambridgeshire

Police are reminding motorists of the consequences of speeding as part of a week-long Europe-wide campaign.

From Monday (April 17) officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit (RPU) have been out in force looking for motorists breaking the law.

The week of action is the latest Tispol (European Traffic Police Network) speed enforcement campaign. The campaign aims to encourage police forces across Europe to enforce speed limits for all vehicles and raise public awareness of the consequences of speeding.

Speeding is one of the fatal four driving offences. Speeding or travelling too fast for the road conditions accounts for 11 per cent of all collisions on Britain’s roads and 23 per cent of all fatalities.

Those caught speeding risk a large fine and, in some cases, loss of license.

Casualty reduction officer PC Jon Morris said: “We want all motorists to be aware that the speed limit on a road is just that, a limit not a target, so to drive sensibly for the road conditions they face.

“The consequences of speeding can be deadly so drivers need to take care on the roads all year round.”