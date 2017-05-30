DASHCAM FOOTAGE captures car driving wrong way down Bourges Boulevard head on into traffic

This is the moment a motorist drove the wrong direction along Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough city centre this morning.

The incident, near Rivergate, was captured on dashcam by driving instructor Sujah Saklain at 9.53am today, Tuesday May 30.

It is thought the driver must have turned the wrong direction out of Viersen Platz, the road into Asda.

Thankfully nobody was injured in the incident as traffic was able to avoid the grey Citreon Picasso, which stopped in lane two of two, and then made a three point turn in the middle of the road, making the most of the bus stop.

RELATED: Dashcam scheme would help put more eyes on the road