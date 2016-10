A man suffered serious injuries in a collision with a van at the weekend.

The collision, involving a white Ford Transit van and a cyclist, happened at about 10.20am on the A142 between Sutton and Mepal on Saturday, October 22.

The cyclist, a man, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roads Policing Unit on 101.