Cyclist injured in early morning crash with car in Peterborough

A male cyclist has been taken to hospital after colliding with a car in Peterborough this morning.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 12.11am on Wednesday September 13 to a crash involving a cyclist and a blue Audi A4 in Burghley Road, Peterborough, close to its junction with Park Road.

A rapid response vehicle and ambulance attended. A man, believed to be in his 20s, was conscious and breathing and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with a suspected leg injury.