Crashes blocking A1 and A14 near Peterborough this morning

Two separate collisions are blocking the A14 in Cambridgeshire and the A1 to the north of Peterborough this morning, Tuesday January 24.
A crash involving a lorry and three cars is blocking one lane of the A14 eastbound at Mill Road near Fenstanton.
There are long delays back to the A14 Spur and Brampton Hut.
A collision has also partially blocked the A1 southbound at the A606 junction at Stamford.
Queues are backing up towards Stretton.
Further afield, the A10 in Cambridgeshire is also closed after a lorry overturned spilling its load of potatoes across the carriageway, closing the road in both directions.
It is closed between Stretham and Chittering.
