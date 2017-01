A crash involving two cars shut the A47 in both directions between Guyhirn and Wisbech this morning.

The crash took place at 9.35am today, Monday January 30.

Police attended the scene at Nettle Bank but the road was closed at from the Cromwell Road roundabout, Wisbech, to the Guyhirn roundabout.

Nobody has been injured in the collision, police have confirmed.

The road reopened at 11.45am.