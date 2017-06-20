Crash causing long delays for motorists on A47 in Peterborough

A car crash is causing long delays on the A47 in Peterborough this morning.

Delays on the eastbound carriageway stretch from the A15 back to Fulbridge Road and has one lane is blocked by the two vehicle crash.

The crash involved a Citreon C3 and a Renault Megane and took place at 11.10am.

One vehicle is reported to have has lost a wheel, so is unable to be moved.

Police are at the scene but are advising motorists approach with caution or find an alternative route.

No serious injuries are reported.