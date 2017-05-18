Crash causing “30 minute delays” on A605 near Cardea and back to Whittlesey

There on long delays on the A605 and Whittlesey Road after a collision near Cardea this evening, Thursday May 18.

The crash has taken place at the Pondersbridge junction, where the A605, Whittlesey Road and Toll Road meet.

Police and ambulance attended the scene with police controlling traffic.

One eyewitnesses reported delays of 30 minutes with traffic queuing from the roundabout junction back to Amazon.

Traffic is also tailed back well into Whittlesey.

Motorists are advised to avoid if possible.

Police are waiting on recovery of one of the vehicles.