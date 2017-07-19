Crash between lorry, car and motorbike causes long delays on Frank Perkins Parkway

There were long delays on Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough this morning following a crash between a lorry, a car and a motorbike.

Police had to momentarily close the A1139 to allow emergency services to access the scene following the collision on the westbound carriageway near Boongate at 6.30am today, Wednesday July 19.

One lane remained closed with queues back to Parnwell and the Oxney Road area until 8.05am

There were some delays past the scenen on the eastbound carriageway too - residual delays remain.

The crash involved a grey Volkswagen Golf, a white Bravo 50cc scooter and a lorry.

The motorcyclist was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

More as we have it...