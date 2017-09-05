Contractor chosen for King’s Dyke project

Kier has been chosen as the preferred bidder for a design and build contract for Cambridgeshire County Council’s proposed King’s Dyke scheme.

The project will see a new road and bridge over the Ely to Peterborough railway line crossing at King’s Dyke on the A605 between Whittlesey and Peterborough. The existing level crossing will then be closed.

The new route to the south will include new roundabouts at Funtham’s Lane and the brickworks access road. Cllr David Connor, member for Whittlesey South, labelled the scheme a “huge benefit to the people of Fenland and further afield.”

A detailed six month design process will now start on the detail of the scheme.