Contract awarded for new £17 million King’s Dyke bypass in Whittlesey

A contract has been awarded for a new bypass to replace the King’s Dyke level crossing in Whittlesey.

The long awaited £17 million scheme will see the bypass connect to the A605 with roundabouts at Funthams Lane and the brick works.

Currently, the level crossing closes on a regular basis, causing delays to motorists.

A Cambridgeshire County Council spokesperson said: “It was agreed on Thursday, August 10 at the Economy and Environment Committee to approve the award of a design and construction contract to the preferred bidder.

“We will be letting residents know further details when we have reached a point of signing contracts and are able to comment publicly.”