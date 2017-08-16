Contract awarded for new £17 million King’s Dyke bypass in Whittlesey

A contract has been awarded for a new bypass to replace the King’s Dyke level crossing in Whittlesey.
The long awaited £17 million scheme will see the bypass connect to the A605 with roundabouts at Funthams Lane and the brick works.
Currently, the level crossing closes on a regular basis, causing delays to motorists.
A Cambridgeshire County Council spokesperson said: “It was agreed on Thursday, August 10 at the Economy and Environment Committee to approve the award of a design and construction contract to the preferred bidder.
“We will be letting residents know further details when we have reached a point of signing contracts and are able to comment publicly.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.