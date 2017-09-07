Contactless card payments introduced on Peterborough’s buses

Passengers can now pay to use the bus in Peterborough through a contactless card payment.

Residents no longer need to pay for their travel on a Stagecoach bus with cash but can simply ‘wave and pay’ using speedy contactless credit or debit cards as well as Apple Pay and Android Pay.

Dedicated ticket machines have been installed on the bus company’s 400-strong fleet across East Anglia, enabling passengers to purchase any ticket up to the value of £30 including paper tickets on the day and Megarider Smartcards.

Stagecoach has already this year introduced smart ticketing, mobile ticketing and a smartphone app which allows customers to track where the bus is.

In March, a new Park & Ride fleet was launched in Cambridge, incorporating the very latest environmentally-friendly stop-start technology to help cut pollution and significantly improve air quality.

Andy Campbell, managing director of Stagecoach East, said: “Keeping up with the latest technology is key to enhancing customer experience.

“Not only does contactless make buying a ticket quicker and easier for our passengers but it also allows us to increase the quality of our service by cutting queues and speeding up journey times.

“Catching a bus has now never been easier – but we are committed to delivering greener, smarter, simpler travel and will continue introducing practical improvements for our passengers wherever we can.”