Collisions causing rush hour delays on A47, A14 and A1 in Cambridgeshire

There are long delays on the A1 and A47 at Peterborough and the A14 at its junction with the A1 at Huntingdon this evening, Wednesday November 30.

A van has collided with the traffic light on the A14 westbound carriageway at the Brmapton Hut interchange where the road meets the A1.

Lane one of two is blocked and traffic is queuing back to the Spitals Interchange at Huntingdon, which as a result is heavy both eastbound and westbound.

There are also delays on the A47 and A1 at Wansford following a collision.