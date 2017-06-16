Closures and temporary speed limits on A1(M) between Peterborough and Huntingdon start tonight

Road closures and temporary speed limits will be introduced on the A1(M) between Peterborough and Huntingdon for roadworks.

The work, which involves resurfacing the motorway, installing new road markings and repairing drainage between junctions 17 and 16, will start on Friday 16 June. It is expected to complete around August.

To carry out the work safely, there will be overnight lane closures and the entry slip roads will be closed at junctions 17 and 16. The A1(M) will also be closed southbound between the two junctions between 9pm and 7am. During the day there will be a 50mph speed limit in place, with lanes narrowed where we are working.

During the closures there will be clearly signed diversion routes in place. Drivers will exit at junction 17, taking the A1139 to junction 3, then the A1260 to the A15, exiting at junction 16 to re-join the A1(M).