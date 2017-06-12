Classic car involved in lamp post crash in Peterborough

A man suffered minor injuries after his classic car left the road and hit a lamp post in Peterborough on Sunday.
Police were called at 10.50am yesterday (June 11) to reports of a single vehicle collision in Malborne Way at its junction with Nene Parkway.
The roundabout was junction was closed for a short time to allow Highways to attend and remove the lamp post.
The driver of the gold Ford Granada suffered minor injuries.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.