Classic car involved in lamp post crash in Peterborough

A man suffered minor injuries after his classic car left the road and hit a lamp post in Peterborough on Sunday.

Police were called at 10.50am yesterday (June 11) to reports of a single vehicle collision in Malborne Way at its junction with Nene Parkway.

The scene of the crash on Sunday. Photo: Chris Pye

The roundabout was junction was closed for a short time to allow Highways to attend and remove the lamp post.

The driver of the gold Ford Granada suffered minor injuries.