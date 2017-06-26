Claims Peterborough road is ‘not fit for purpose’ after fourth death in two months

The A605 at Elton is ‘not fit for purpose’ it has been claimed, after the fourth death in just two months.

A man, aged in his 50s, died in a crash near the village on Sunday night.

The fatal accident follows the deaths of Josephine Booth, 82, of Church Street, Nassington and Justinas Vosylius and Algirdas Pelegrimas in collisions in May.

Today, Mark Holman, chairman of Elton Parish Council said; “I am so upset to hear about another death on the road. I don’t know who the man who died was, but he could be someone’s father, someone’s son, who has not come home.

“We have been promised bollards at the junction near the village, which will hopefully prevent accidents there, but this was further down the road. The bollards will be put in at some point in the next eight to ten months.

“There used to be a speed camera down there, but it kept getting vandalised. I think it was burnt out seven or eight times.

“But the road is not fit for purpose. It needs a serious rethink about the whole strategy of the road. I’m not a highways engineer, but something needs to be done. It is not fit for purpose.”

Cambridgeshire county councillor Simon Bywater, who represents Sawtry and Ellington, said: “I know we have some short term solutions wit h the bollards, but I share residents’ concerns about the road.

“I used to be a police officer and accident investigator, so have been dealing with accidents for a long time - something needs to be done.

“I think average speed cameras could be a solution - I have been pro-active, and have brought it to the attention of the Mayor (of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, James Palmer).”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has promised to write to Secretary of State for Transport, Chris Grayling, and to Gillian Beasley, Chief Executive of Cambridgeshire County Council raising his concerns about the road.

