Chance to see Flying Scotsman return to Spalding and Peterborough this weekend

The world famous Flying Scotsman returns to Peterborough this weekend.

The visit is part of The Scarborough Flyer tour, from Scarborough to London King’s Cross, this Saturday, June 24, when the world-famous locomotive is due to arrive at Peterborough Railway Station at about 10.10am having passed through Splading at around 9.45am.

West Norfolk travel firm The Railway Touring Company has organised the tour which will see The Flying Scotsman travel through York, Doncaster, Lincoln and Peterborough to London.

Built in 1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) at Doncaster Works to a design of H.N. Gresley, it was employed on long-distance express trains on the LNER and its successors, British Railways Eastern and North-Eastern Regions, notably on the London to Edinburgh Flying Scotsman train service after which it was named.

The locomotive set two world records for steam traction, becoming the first steam locomotive to be officially authenticated at reaching 100 miles per hour (160.9 km/h) on 30 November 1934, and then setting a record for the longest non-stop run by a steam locomotive when it ran 422 miles (679 km) on 8 August 1989 while in Australia.

For more details of The Scarborough Flyer tour, visit http://www.railwaytouring.net/uk-day-trips/the-scarborough-flyer

