Car overturns in two vehicle crash on A47 at Wansford

A two car collision has left one of the vehicles on its roof this morning, Tuesday April 4.

The crash took place at 7.45am and is blocking part of the A47 on the Wansford side of the A1 junction.

There is also debris in the road which is causing long delays for motorists heading towards Peterborough (eastbound).

An ambulance crew and ambulance officer from the East of England Ambulance NHS Trust attended.

They treated a man, believed to be in his 50s, who had back pain, who was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further care.

His condition is not believed to be life-threatening or serious.