Car overturned on A1M near Peterborough after collision

A car was on its roof on a verge near Peterborough this morning (Wednesday, August 16) after a collision on the A1M.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 7.15am this morning to the northbound carriageway of the A1 close to junction 16 with reports of a collision involving a lorry and an Audi A4.

“The car was on the verge on its roof. No one has been injured. We are just waiting for the vehicle to be recovered.”