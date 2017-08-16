Car overturned on A1M near Peterborough after collision

A car was on its roof on a verge near Peterborough this morning (Wednesday, August 16) after a collision on the A1M.
A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 7.15am this morning to the northbound carriageway of the A1 close to junction 16 with reports of a collision involving a lorry and an Audi A4.
“The car was on the verge on its roof. No one has been injured. We are just waiting for the vehicle to be recovered.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.