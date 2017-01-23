Car hits parked coach, blocking Peterborough street

A car has collided with the back of a parked coach blocking Park Crescent in Peterborough this afternoon, Monday January 23.

Police and ambulance are at the scene of the crash, which took place at around 4.20pm, but the road is blocked.

The scene in Park Crescent, Peterborough. Photo: Richard Ferris

Nobody is reported to have been injured in the crash between a black Honda Civic and the coach.

The crash has taken place near Peterborough Regional College.

Councillor Richard Ferris, who represents the Park Ward, said he has long wanted to see the road’s speed limit changed from 30mph to 20mph.

He added that is was “lucky” there were no college students injured in the incident.