Car crashes and driver flees after failing to stop for police

A car crashed after failing to stop for police this afternoon Thursday April 20.

The incident took place at 2.21pm in Green Leys, St Ives, directly behind One Leisure.

The silver Honda Civic failed to stop before crashing.

The occupants of the vehicle made off on foot towards St Ivo School.

No arrests have yet been made. The car has been recovered and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should call police on 101.