A two car collision has caused serious damage to a bridge at Fotheringhay, closing the road until further notice while repairs are carried out.

Woodnewton Bridge in Nassington Road, Fotheringhay sustained significant damage in the crash which took place last Thursday, February 2.

Nassington Road at Fotheringhay is closed due to damage to the bridge

It is closed for repair until further notice, the detour being via the A605 from Oundle to Peterborough.