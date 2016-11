The westbound slip road of the Frank Perkins Parkway at Boongate has re-opened after a car hit a tree.

The collision happened at 11.11am today, causing the slip road to be closed for about an hour.

A police spokesman said: “The single-vehicle collision involved a Toyota Hilux and happened on the slip road to the Boongate roundabout. It is believed driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to collide with a tree. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.”