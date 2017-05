There were major delays on Fletton and Nene Parkway in Peterborough earlier today after a collision involving a car and a lorry.

A car went into the back of the lorry in the fast lane of Fletton Parkway near the Nene Parkway junction at 11.25am and caused long delays up until recovery was organised and the road cleared at around 2pm.

Thankfully there was nobody injured in the collision.