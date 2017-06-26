Calls for action after fourth death on A605 at Elton in two months

There have been calls for action to be taken on the A605 at Elton following the third fatal incident in two months.

A man, aged in his 50s, was killed in a three vehicle incident last night (Sunday.)

It is the third fatal incident on the road since the beginning of May. Josephine Booth, 82, of Church Street, Nassington died when her Nissan Micra was struck by a lorry on May 11.

Justinas Vosylius and Algirdas Pelegrimas died in a crash on May 7.

Today, North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara called for action to be taken to prevent more accidents. He said: “My condolences and sympathies go to the family and friends of the man who so tragically lost his life in the accident.

“This particular stretch of road has had a number of incidents and it is important that action is taken to prevent such tragedies occurring again.

“I am writing to the Secretary of State for Transport, Chris Grayling, and to Gillian Beasley, Chief Executive of Cambridgeshire County Council, asking them both to look to see how such accidents can be avoided in the future.”