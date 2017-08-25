Bus routes in Cambridgeshire changed

Changes to local bus routes have been confirmed by Cambridgeshire County Council.

Councillors recently agreed to provide alternative arrangements for services following an announcement from Whippet Coaches.

The services affected are the Whippet 1, 1A, 2, 3, 5, 7A, 8, 9, 12, 15, 16, 18, 21, 45, 45A, 114, 117, 476, 477, Busway C and U.

Whippet Coaches operates a range of bus services across Cambridgeshire and these are a mixture of commercial services, operated without any direct funding from Cambridgeshire County Council, and others on contract to the council.

The council received notice from Whippet Coaches that it is deregistering a number of bus routes from September 3.

A full breakdown of the changes and their impact can now be viewed on the council’s website at: www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/changes-to-local-bus-services.

Timetable information for the 1A, 7A, 9, 15, 21, 45A, 114 and 117 that will be in place from September 2 are available on the council’s website, or by contacting 0345 045 0675 or passenger.transport@cambridgeshire.gov.uk.

For services operated by Whippet, residents can get timetable information directly from them on 01954 230011 or www.go-whippet.co.uk.

For services that will be operated by Stagecoach timetable information is available directly from them on 01223 433250 or www.stagecoachbus.com.

Councillor Ian Bates, chair of the Economy and Environment Committee, said “Our officers have been working extremely hard to provide this information as quickly as possible for residents who were understandably concerned by the Whippet announcement.

“Whilst we have agreed to help on a short term basis we now need to start thinking about the longer term solution and I’d urge communities and parish councils to help us and consider any local solutions, for instance could they run a village car scheme in their area?”