Bus fares to go up at the end of the month

Bus prices are to increase in Peterborough from the end of the month.

Stagecoach is increasing its price for a single ticket by an average of 3.5 per cent from April 30. Day tickets bought on a bus are also increasing from £4.10 to £4.30, and ‘on bus’ week tickets are rising from £14 to £14.50.

Online tickets are not increasing.

Andy Campbell, managing director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are proud to have been three times independently assessed as offering the lowest fares of any major bus operator in the UK - and bus travel remains a significantly cheaper and greener option for 2017 than commuting by car.

“Our day and weekly ‘on bus’ prices in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire have been frozen since April 2015, and whilst we understand that fare adjustments are never popular, I’m afraid they are necessary from time to time to cover our increased operating costs in an increasingly challenging environment.

“That said, our customers can still benefit from some great offers, such as 2.4 days of free travel when they purchase an online monthly Xtra card.”

Some single fares are staying the same and some are increasing with the prices varying depending on the destination. However, on average the increase is 3.5 per cent. Child fares are two-thirds of the adult price.

Mr Campbell added: “We are committed to delivering greener, smarter travel at the lowest possible prices and will continue to reinvest the money from fares into improving our services so that passengers can enjoy new buses, smart ticketing, mobile ticketing, contactless payments and a smartphone app which allows customers to track where the bus is.”