A two vehicle collision has closed Star Road in Peterborough this morning, Monday July 10.

Police and ambulance crews are on the scene and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

One of the cars, a black Fiat Stilo, has hit a wall. The other car involved in the crash, which took place at around 9am, was a grey Mazda 3.

Stagecoach bus services in the area are being diverted.

