BREAKING: Serious crash blocking A47 both ways between Wansford and Peterborough

A serious collision is blocking the A47 in both directions between Peterborough and Wansford this morning, Monday June 26.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible but there are already long delays back as far as Ailsworth on the westbound carriageway and Old Oundle Road eastbound.

The crash has also had a knock-on affect on the A1 southbound, which is queuing back to RAF Wittering.

More here as we have it...