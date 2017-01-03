BREAKING: Serious collision involving pedestrian shuts main road through Yaxley and Farcet

A serious collision between a car and a pedestrian has shut the B1091 Broadway in Yaxley this morning, Tuesday January 3.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 11,12am. Two people are reported to be injured. The air ambulance is on scene.

The road is shut from the A15 London Road in Yaxley through Farcet to Whittlesey Road in Stanground.

Stagecoach buses are impacted by the incident.

A spokesman for the firm said: “We are currently unable to serve Farcet due to a major RTC. Citi5 is operating to Yaxley via London Road.

“We are operating a service from Queensgate ending at Farcet Church.”

UPDATE: Two killed in collision at Yaxley

UPDATE: Police hunt driver of car involved in hit and run in Yaxley which killed two