BREAKING: Person hit by train - 90 minute delays between Peterborough and King’s Cross

A person has been hit by a train this morning, Monday January 23, causing delays to services between Peterborough and London King’s Cross.

The incident has taken place between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar.

Trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 90 minutes. This is expected to continue until 12:45pm.

Services affected include Grand Central; Great Northern; Hull Trains; Virgin Trains East Coast.

UPDATE: Woman injured after falling from platform and being hit at train station - 90 minute delays between Peterborough and King’s Cross