BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash closes A605 near Peterborough

The A605 is closed in both directions this morning following a “mutli-vehicle collision.”

The crash has taken place at the A605’s junction with the B671 for Elton, close to where there was a double fatal collision on Sunday morning.

Emergency Services are at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Following an RTC at Elton, the A605 is now closed at the junction with the Warmington roundabout. Please find an alternative route.”

UPDATE: Air ambulance called to “very serious” crash between car and lorry on A605 near Peterborough