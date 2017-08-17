BREAKING: Long delays on Frank Perkins Parkway after reports of two crashes

There are long delays on Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough this afternoon, Thursday August 17.

There are reports of two separate collision on the northbound carriageway between Aldi and the Boongate roundabout.

Eyewitnesses report that police and ambulance crews are at the scene.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “It’s ongoing, we’re at an RTC on Fletton Parkway and were called at 4.32pm. An ambulance and rapid response vehicle are there.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More as we have it...