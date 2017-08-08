BREAKING: Delays after car overturns on A15 near Werrington

Have your say

There are delays on the A15 near Werrington this morning, Tuesday August 8, after a car overturned onto its roof.

The crash has taken place just past the roundabout where Davids Lane, Fulbridge Road, and Werrington Bridge Road meet on the southbound carriageway.

There are delays back to the roundabout following the collision.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Nobody has been seriously injured in the crash, but the road is blocked while the vehicle is recovered.

Police are reminding motorists to drive to the conditions following heavy rain.