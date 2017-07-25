BREAKING: Cambridgeshire man arrested after crash kills man and hospitalises second driver and 7-year-old girl

A 50-year-old Cambridgeshire man has been arrested following a crash which killed a man and hospitalised a second man and a seven-year-old girl.

The man was arrested earlier this evening on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the crash in Mendlesham, Suffolk, today, Tuesday 25 July.

Officers were called just before 11:20am this morning to reports of a collision between a Renault Megane car and two lorries.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, sadly died at the scene. A seven-year-old girl was airlifted to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with serious injuries, and a man in his 30s was also taken to hospital by land ambulance.

The A140 remains closed as a collision investigation is carried out at the scene.