BREAKING: Air ambulance at very serious crash on A141 - road closed

Police and the air ambulance are at the scene of a “very serious” collision between two vehicles on the A141 this morning.

The emergency services were called at 9.15am to the A141 outside RAF Wyton to the north of Huntingdon.

The Magpas air ambulance has landed at the scene.

Police have described the incident as “very serious” and said the road will remain closed for some hours.

The road is closed between B1090 Sawtry Way and Ramsey Road at Old Hurst.