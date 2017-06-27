BREAKING: Air ambulance at scene of serious A605 crash - road closed

The air ambulance is at the scene of a serious collision which has closed the A605 between Coates and the A141.
Details are still coming in, but police say there are reports of three vehicles involved, a lorry and two cars.
Ambulance crews have also confirmed land ambulance units and the air ambulance are in attendance.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
More here as we have it...
