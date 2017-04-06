BREAKING: A47 in Peterborough area closed in two separate locations due to police incidents

Two emergency incidents have led to Peterborough police closing the A47 in two separate locations this evening.

The westbound carriageway of the A47 at Castor is closed due to what police have described as “an ongoing incident.”

The AA have described it as a mutli-vehicle collision. The carriageway is closed between Nene Parkway and Wansford.

Both lanes are closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A three vehicle crash has also taken place closing the A47 in both directions between Guyhirn and Wisbech.

It is fully closed between the B198 Cromwell Road and A141 March Road.

More to follow...