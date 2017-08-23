Bourges Boulevard footbridge back open to pedestrians in Peterborough

The Bourges Boulevard footbridge is back open after being refurbished this summer.

Peterborough City Council announced the re-opening this morning (Wednesday, August 23).

The project started in May and resulted in many overnight closures on Bourges Boulevard.

The refurbished footbridge has new decking on the stepped ramps and across the main span of the bridge.

The whole structure has also been repainted and new aluminium window frames installed and fitted with coloured glass.

The roof has been replaced and the ceiling has new LED lighting.

The project is part of a £9.5 million investment in the Bourges Boulevard Corridor funded by the Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough Local Enterprise Partnership.

This includes schemes on Bishop’s Road, Thorpe Road, Lower Bridge Street and the earlier carriageway improvements on Bourges Boulevard.

The Station Road pavement was also widened and resurfaced alongside the Great Northern Hotel car park boundary wall as part of the recent works.