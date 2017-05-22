Bourges Boulevard closure in Peterborough tonight due to refurbishment

Part of Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough will be closed tonight as work on the refurbishment of the Queengate footbridge gathers momentum.

The footbridge over Bourges Boulevard by Queensgate shopping centre is to be extensively refurbished in a project lasting until late Summer this year.

The project is part of a £9.5million investment in the Bourges Boulevard Corridor funded by the Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough Local Enterprise Partnership. This includes schemes on Bishop’s Road, Thorpe Road, Lower Bridge Street and the earlier carriageway improvements on Bourges Boulevard.

A northbound closure of Bourges Boulevard between Queensgate and Waitrose will take place overnight tonight, Monday May 22 from 8pm to 5am.

The refurbished footbridge will have new decking on the stepped ramps and across the main span of the bridge. The whole structure will also be repainted.

New aluminium window frames will be installed and fitted with coloured glass. The roof will be replaced and the ceiling will house new LED lighting.

Simon Machen, director of growth and regeneration at Peterborough City Council, said: “The funding is now in place to move forward with the much-needed refurbishment of the footbridge.

“Works on this almost 40-year-old structure include essential repair and maintenance as well as making it safer to use by installing CCTV and giving it a new look as part of the wider public realm improvements in the city.”