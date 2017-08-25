Bishop’s Road to close for 15 nights as part of final phase of works

A section of Peterborough’s Bishop’s Road is to be closed for 15 consecutive weekday nights as part of the final phase of works in the area.

The road will be shut from Monday, September 4 - Monday to Friday - from 8pm to 6am, with no access to the Car Haven and Bishop’s Road car parks.

The Bishop’s Road project includes:

• Relocating the current signal crossing around 65 metres further east. This is to help alleviate congestion at the Rivergate roundabout

• Creating two eastbound lanes east of the signal crossing to provide a dedicated right turn lane to the ​Bishop’s Road​ car park

• Widening the footway to the north side of Bishop’s Road and designate it for shared use for both pedestrians and cyclists

• Installing new LED lighting

• Improving pedestrian footways and crossing points at the Vineyard Road, Bishop’s Road and Gravel Walk roundabout

Simon Machen, corporate director for growth and regeneration at Peterborough City Council, said: “The full length of Bishop’s Road between Rivergate and the mini roundabout with Vineyard Road is set to close for planned resurfacing of the carriageway from Monday, September 4 for 15 weekday nights.

“The road will be closed from from 8pm to 6am, Monday to Friday, with a signed diversion in place for motorists.

“In addition, a new permanent pedestrian crossing will be installed in a new location to alleviate congestion on the Rivergate roundabout.

“During the overnight closures there will be no access to the Car Haven and Bishop’s Road car parks.

“Motorists with vehicles in the car parks during these times will be able to exit as normal via St Peter’s Road for the Car Haven, and be safely escorted out of the works from the Bishop’s Road car park .

“This is the final phase of the Bishop’s Road project which will see improvements to cycling and pedestrian provision, the carriageways for better traffic flow and new LED lighting.

“The works have been entirely funded by a grant from the Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough Local Enterprise Partnership.”