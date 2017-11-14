Appeal for witnesses after young man is injured in serious crash in Peterborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a crash in Peterborough this morning.

The collision, involving a cyclist and a black Jaguar, happened at about 6.57am today, Tuesday November 14, on Stanham Way, just off the Fletton Parkway.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The road was closed between Fletton Parkway, the A1139, and Flaxley Road, but has now reopened this lunchtime.



Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CC-14112017-0058 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.