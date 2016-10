Police are appealing for witnesses to a road rage incident in Peterborough.

Between 11am and 11.30am on Tuesday, October 4, on the A47 Soke Parkway two passengers exited a white van and caused damage to a silver Mercedes before the van driver rammed into the car at a slow speed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.