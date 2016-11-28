Angry fans criticise Peterborough Arena over hour long traffic delays which caused some to miss Billy Connolly show

Angry comedy fans have slammed Peterborough Arena for “poor management” of traffic and car parking which led to some missing Billy Connolly’s show on Friday.

While many did makes the show, a significant number of people took to social media to complain that long queues out side the arena and confusion with seating inside led to them missing part of Connolly’s performance...and some didn’t make the show at all.

Amanda Davies contacted the Peterborough Telegraph to say: “The roads were completely gridlocked and barely moving. I left home (in Eye) at 7pm and have only just got home, two hours later, and I never made it to the concert! I could have driven to Wembley in the same time!

“We witnessed people abandoning their cars and walking!!

“In one hour we hadn’t even driven 1 mile. Something definitely went very badly wrong tonight. Probably their disorganisation.”

Julie Eaton wrote on Facebook: “8.30pm and still sat in a queue of traffic, absolutely disgusted! Will be looking for refund without a doubt as will be lucky to see half the show. Actually considering turning round and going back home to avoid the same nightmare to get out.

Brian Heggs added: “Absolute disgrace. Took over an hour to get into the car park, I live 10 minutes away, only to find the show had already started. Then discovered that the row we were supposed to be sat on didn’t exist. Disgusting traffic organisation, disgusting steward organisation, disgusting seating organisation. The only good thing was Billy Connolly himself. Had me crying with laughter.”

Jason Martin from Peterborough Arena said: “We are looking at traffic systems to see if there is something we can do.

“The problem for us is that everyone arrived at once. People need to realise that they need to come earlier for these shows, they cannot turn up at the last life you can for Truckfest.

“We will see what we can do for the next show of this type, maybe look about opening another gate or more parking, so we can get it right.

“We do put on many successful events like Truckfest and LAMMA where we have learnt how best to manage traffic.”

